Christian, Thomaz Costa throws marijuana away

Last night, Thomaz Costa posted a video throwing marijuana down the toilet and then flushing it.

The actor and participant of “Ilha Record” (TV Record) used a verse from the Bible to caption the publication, stamped with a photo in which he appears smoking.

As for the old way of life, you were taught to put off the old man, who is corrupted by deceitful desires, to be renewed in your thinking and to put on the new man, created to be like God in justice and in holiness from the truth.

The video yielded comments from several famous people such as Lucas Viana, Lívia Andrade and João Figueiredo, husband of Sasha Meneghel.

Religious, Thomaz would have distanced himself from some dogmas of Christianity. Recently, the 21-year-old even created an account on OnlyFans, an adult content platform, but decided not to publish any material after having a conversation with a boy during a football match.

“I was in the middle of football and there was a boy I had seen about four times in my life. The ball was rolling, the kid was from the other team, he tagged me, and he said, ‘Thomaz, you know you have a calling. with God, right?’. And the game continued,” said the actor in a video posted on his Instagram.