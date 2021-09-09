Citroën C4 Cactus wins special limited series X-SERIES

Citroën announced this Wednesday the launch of the special X-Series series of the C4 Cactus. Limited to only 600 units, the novelty arrives at the brand’s dealerships for the suggested price of R$ 106,990.

The SUV special series arrives with exclusive customization in the interior and exterior details. The vehicle has an ocher bronze color in the fog lamps and airbump. Internally, we have custom accents on the seats, as well as a leather steering wheel, special fabric mats and 16-inch black-painted alloy wheels.

Image: Disclosure

The C4 Cactus X-Seris also inaugurates a new color in Citroën’s portfolio – Artense gray. The version also features stability and traction controls, ramp start assistant, digital air conditioning, cruise control and LED headlamps.

The launch also features electrically adjustable mirrors, Isofix, electric windows with one-touch function, digital panel and a seven-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Image: Disclosure

Under the hood, the Citroën C4 Cactus X-Series SUV has a 118 hp 1.6 flex engine and a six-speed sequential automatic transmission with two driving modes.

They are ECO mode, ideal to be used in heavy traffic in large cities as their main functionality is to save fuel; and Sport mode, designed to deliver faster and more powerful engine responses.

