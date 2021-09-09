Clearance in the table comes at a good time for Botafogo to recover players

O Botafogo has been leading the biggest sprint of the Serie B in 2021. In ten games, the team has won eight, drawn one and only lost one. But the weight of this sequel, which began on July 24th, is taking its toll on the physical wear and tear of the cast.

There were 43 days between the victories over the trust yourself on July 24th and about the rowing, last Saturday, in Belém. But the effort was worth it and Alvinegro is in the G-4 at the end of the 22nd round of the competition.

So the technician Enderson Moreira thanks for the clearance in the table in the next two weeks. In addition to only playing on the next two Saturdays, Alvinegro will not need to travel outside of Rio de Janeiro. Timing is crucial to recharge the batteries for the Series B home straight.

Although there are tough opponents ahead, the important thing is to recover the athletes. especially the midfielder Chay, the main highlight of the team and who left the game against Remo before the end due to fatigue.

To maintain the good phase, Botafogo will receive the Londoner on the 11th, at Nilton Santos. The team from Paraná is rehearsing a reaction and fighting to leave the relegation zone. In the last five games, they lost only one, to the leader Coritiba, in a very disputed duel. In addition, he added two wins and two draws.

On the 18th, the opponent will be the Nautical. Leader of Serie B in the first rounds, Timbu dropped in performance but is a direct rival for a place in the G-4.