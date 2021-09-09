Clubs debated punishment and run with action against Flamengo in STJD – 09/09/2021

The clubs are moving to formalize until tomorrow (10) the request in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to overturn the injunction achieved by Flamengo, which gives Rubro-Negro the right to have audiences in the stadiums in games as principal. The joint action agreed at yesterday’s meeting (8th) with the CBF, will hit the key that there was a collegiate decision of the Technical Council of Serie A, formed by the clubs, against the presence of the public while all cities that host the national calendar do not endorse it.

The argument will underline that the CBF does have a portion of autonomy to deliberate on the subject of the public, since it is the organizer of the competition. In the view of the clubs, the authorities’ prerogative to release the presence of fans — as cited in the injunction granted by the president of the court, an argument reinforced by Fla — runs in parallel.

The clubs want the process to go fast at the STJD, due to the proximity of Flamengo’s game against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil. Grêmio president Romildo Bolzan said at the meeting with the pairs that he will not put the team on the field if the match has an audience. The meeting had a harsh tone in relation to Flamengo. There was a convergence among the other representatives in criticizing the red and black absentee.

Given the scenario, Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, even cited a hypothetical situation related to the attempt to form the league of clubs – a decision would be taken in collegiate and even then there would be a risk that an upset club would go to court to change it. there. The quote shows how the debate regarding the formation of a block of clubs has been shaken.

Also during the meeting, the directors debated how Flamengo could be punished if it went over the agreement between the clubs. But the top hats did not find a viable way to define the issue in that discussion environment.

The president of Palmeiras, Mauricio Galliote, put some pressure on the CBF, saying that the entity could not accept that his rival would publicize his games for the Brazilian Nationals without the approval of the other clubs.

Some directors were willing to speak directly to Rodolfo Landim about the matter, in an attempt to dissuade him from the idea of ​​having supported in the matches.

One of them was the president of the São Paulo Football Federation, Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos. “Companion” of Landim in the role of intervener of the CBF – which was determined by the Court, but did not come to fruition in practice – Reinaldo told the others that Landim’s proper posture would be to participate in the meeting and not send a note. At the same time, the director from São Paulo also encouraged clubs to try to resolve the release with the respective city halls.

The decision not to go to the field, if Flamengo uses the injunction, was the last measure agreed between the clubs at the meeting. Their view is that this is an extreme measure to curb the red-black initiative, in case the STJD venture does not work out. But the message from the CBF is that suspending the round, administratively, may not be so simple. The entity said that “it will analyze the matter legally, as it interferes in the sphere of rights of third-party purchasers of commercial properties in the competition.”

secure Flemish

On their side, the red-blacks understand that they are fully supported by current legislation and do not mind who calls the club’s position of isolationist and selfish.

Disagreements aside, the main directors of the club see total consistency in the measure, since Flamengo has always been in favor of the return of the public. In addition, the criticisms are considered opportunistic, as the clubs did not demonstrate unity on several occasions that disfavoured the red-blacks.

The impediment to bring fans to the game against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, in the 2019 Brazilian Nationals, was an example used to illustrate this occasional posture of rivals. The CBF’s refusal to postpone games due to the call-ups for the qualifiers was also remembered in Gávea. At the time, Fla was unable to garner support even among the clubs and everyone was silent when the team was depleted in several rounds of the national competition.

Despite open criticism from opponents, the fact is that Fla will not move an inch in its determination to have part of Maracanã back with the public. The club has established a position on the matter and will play within the limits of the rule established by the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro.