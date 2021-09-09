Clubs decide to join the STJD against an injunction that allows public in Flamengo games

This Wednesday (08), 19 Serie A clubs held a meeting with the CBF and decided to join the STJD with a request to overturn the court’s injunction that allowed the public to be released in Flamengo games. The information was initially given by ‘Uol’ and confirmed by the report from TNT Sports.

The only elite club in Brazilian football not participating in the meeting was Flamengo. The club president, Rodolfo Landim, issued a statement explaining the reason for his absence. Sought, the Rubro-Negro did not want to comment on the case.

The proposal approved at the meeting was that the public is not released to any club until at least October 2nd, as many cities still have different restrictions due to Covid-19. The idea is only to release the fans’ return when all clubs can have their fans in their stadiums.

At the meeting, the clubs also decided the path to be taken if Flamengo – or any other club – chooses to use the injunction to bring the public to the stadium. In this case, teams must try to postpone the round or, as a last resort, refuse the associations to take the field.