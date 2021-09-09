Clubs that veto players from the Brazilian national team will be punished by FIFA

The match between Brazil x Argentina, suspended due to non-compliance with sanitary protocols by four Argentine athletes, continues with new developments.

FIFA will reprimand the clubs that vetoed the performance of their Brazilian players for the national team. The information was initially given by the BBC and confirmed by CNN.

Eight athletes from Canarinho, who work in England and were withdrawn for having been prevented from traveling to Brazil, should be out of the next round of the English Championship. FIFA must accept the request made by the CBF and punish the clubs in question for violating the organization’s regulations.

The players’ suspension will be valid for 5 days, in a decision involving three Liverpool players – Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino – and two Manchester City – Ederson and Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha of Leeds.

In addition, Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Manchester United’s Fred can miss not only the next round of the Premier League, but also their teams’ debuts in the Champions League group stage.

In addition to Brazil, the teams from Mexico, Paraguay and Chile had athletes banned from traveling by English clubs. The three countries are also on the UK government’s red list.

Regarding the match that was suspended last Sunday in Itaquera, the highest authority of world football has not yet released information about a possible date to be held or about punishments for players who failed to comply with sanitary standards for entry into Brazilian territory.