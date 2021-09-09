Colo Colo tries to sign Corinthians’ Araos on loan | corinthians

Chile’s Colo Colo wants to sign Corinthians’ Angelo Araos on loan. Although he is out of space at Timão, the 24-year-old midfielder was not enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to Chile at the moment and should remain in the Corinthians squad.

Chile’s transfer window closes on Friday.

At Timão, Araos hasn’t played for five matches. The midfielder was selected by Sylvinho for the last time in the 3-1 defeat by Flamengo, on August 1st. He participated in ten games at Brasileirão, two as a starter.

Hired by Corinthians three years ago, Araos never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he had been gaining chances in recent times. He started both games under interim coach Fernando Lázaro, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate-PAR.

Then, with Sylvinho, he started four games and entered the course of another eight.

Araos has 60 games and a goal for Timon. He was in the São Paulo champion group in 2019 and, in the same year, was loaned to Ponte Preta.

To buy 100% of the player’s rights from the Universidad de Chile, Corinthians paid R$23.9 million. The midfielder has a contract until July 2023.