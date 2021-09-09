Conmebol confirms, and Flamengo will decide semifinal against Barcelona at Maracanã

Conmebol announced this Wednesday (8) an important change in one of the semifinal matches of the Libertadores Conmebol. O Flamengo, which would send the match back against the Barcelona at Mané Garrincha, he will now play at Maracanã.

CONMEBOL’s Club Competitions Board informs that the match between Flamengo and Barcelona, ​​in the semifinals of CONMEBOL Libertadores, changed the scenario of the dispute.

It is worth remembering that the City of Rio de Janeiro had granted an injunction last week that frees the public in the city’s stadiums.

Thus, Flamengo made use of the decision to ask Conmebol to send their match at Maracanã and not at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, in order to avoid more complicated logistics.

According to the City Hall decree, the semifinal match of the South American tournament should have approximately 50% of the stadium’s capacity, receiving up to 35,045 fans.

To enter Maracanã, fans will have to comply with a series of sanitary protocols. From a distance of 1 meter in the seats, to presentation of vaccination, as well as negative antigen tests or RT-PCR exams within 48 hours.