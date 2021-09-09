Conmebol makes official change from Flamengo x Barcelona, ​​by Libertadores semi, to Maracanã | Flamengo

Conmebol made official the change of venue for the match between Flamengo and Barcelona, ​​for the Libertadores semifinal. The duel, scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, at 9:30 pm (GMT), will no longer take place at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in the federal capital. With the release of the public by the City of Rio, the Rio club requested the change to Maracanã, which, in principle, will have 50% of its capacity released.

Interestingly, the last match with the public at Maracanã was Flamengo and Barcelona, ​​for the group stage of the 2020 edition of Libertadores. On the occasion, the Cariocas won 3-0. The return match, which will be worth a spot in the Montevideo final, is confirmed for the Monumental stadium in Guayaquil, on the 29th.

Before the duel with Barcelona, ​​Flamengo has two games scheduled for Maracanã: on the 15th, against Grêmio, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, and on the 19th, also against Tricolor, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão . These games, however, depend on an injunction from the STJD that guarantees Rubro-Negro the right to have an audience in their matches.

CBF and the other 19 Serie A clubs, in turn, met this Wednesday and decided that they will try to overturn the injunction so that matches in national competitions can only return to public when they can include all the teams involved.