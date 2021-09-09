Corinthians gives a show against Realidade Jovem, applies the biggest rout of Paulisto and remains in the lead

Corinthians entered the field for Paulista Feminine on Wednesday night and gave another show. Playing at home, Timão didn’t know about his opponent and thrashed Realidade Jovem by 10-0.

The team built a solid score in the first half, when they reached 5-0. Even with the reserve team, Timão pressed the entire match, did not suffer for a single minute and extended the rout in the final stage to 10-0.

The result registered the biggest rout of the competition edition and made the team alvinegra reach 15 conquered points. With that, Timão established itself in the lead for another round.

Now it’s final! Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday, at 9 pm. The team from Alvinegra faces Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the first final in the Women’s Brazilian Championship.

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias continued the shooting of the cast and sent an almost entire reserve team to the field. Thus, the alvinegra team was selected with: Natascha, Poliana, Tarciane, Sparrow, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Miriam, Cocoa, Bianca Gomes and Jheniffer.

My Timon

And the game?

First time

Corinthians started the match already pressing the visitors and had two opportunities within ten minutes. The table between Poli and Jheniffer on the right was dangerous, but ended up being sidelined. On the kick, Pardal got the deflection, but the ball scraped the crossbar and went out.

The Alvinegra team again took danger in a free kick, when Bianca hit the angle and forced Carol to put the ball in corner. The charge was well deflected by Tarciane, but the goalkeeper made another intervention.

Corinthians tried to avoid their arrivals and finally got one that had an effect, close to 20 minutes. In a corner kick, Sparrow rose higher than the entire defense and headed into the corner to open the scoring.

The Corinthians expanded the score soon after, again with shirt 3. Jheniffer made the play from the left and was brought down with a penalty. In the charge, the Corinthians defender swelled the net and made the 2-0.

Bianca tried the third goal from Timão again free kick, but the goalkeeper Carol made a good save. The third time the net was shaken, however, was soon after: Cacau received the pass in depth, fought for the ball on the end line and found Jheniffer free to put 3-0 on the scoreboard.

Nearing the final five minutes, Corinthians reached their fourth goal. Jheniffer pressed in midfield, stole the ball, cleared the opponent’s play and got a great pass for Miriam. The shirt 15 beat two opponents in speed and hit the corner to expand the score.

Corinthians still managed the fifth goal before the final whistle in the first half. Bianca pressed the ball out of the goalkeeper and managed to steal, she triggered Jheniffer and shirt 9 placed the ball in the back of the net calmly. 5 to 0 and end of initial step!

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half unchanged and with the same game pace, pressing from the first minute. Thus, the sixth goal didn’t take long to come out: Miriã made a great move on the right, got rid of the marking and gave the pass in the area so that Diany played first and scored.

A few minutes later, the team reached the seventh goal, with Poliana. The cross from the right found Grazi, but the header was in defense. Bianca fought for the spare and found the shirt 22 free at the edge of the area, which hit hard at the top and made it 7-0.

Grazi came close to scoring their goal in the game with a good shot from the edge of the area, after a good match against Miriam, but goalkeeper Carol made the save. Minutes later, it was Natascha’s turn to work for the first time, but without difficulties: the free kick on the right was directly in the hands of the archer.

In a new corner kick, Corinthians’ eighth goal almost happened. Tarciane climbed high and managed the head deflection, but goalkeeper Carol fell and got the ball. In the next move, however, nothing prevented the Alvinegro goal: Poli rose alone and scored his second goal in the game, putting 8-0 on the scoreboard.

The ninth goal came in the final stretch of the game, when Corinthians managed a good counterattack. Miriam received the pass at speed and hit the edge of the area to score her second in the game. In additions, shirt 15 ended the rout by taking the goalkeeper out of the game and scoring his hat-trick, Timon’s tenth in the game.

Corinthians 10 x 0 technical sheet Realidade Jovem

Competition: São Paulo Women’s Championship

Local: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: September 8, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Rodrigo Gomes Paes Domingues

Assistants: Alex Alexandrino and Robson Ferreira Oliveira

Goals: Poliana (twice), Sparrow (twice), Diany, Miri (three times), Jheniffer (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Diany and Bianca Gomes (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Natascha; Poliana, Sparrow, Tarciane, Juliete, Diany, Grazi, Miri, Cocoa, Jheniffer and Bianca Gomes.

Technician: Arthur Elias

YOUNG REALITY: Carolina; Barbara, Kauane, Bruna, Camila, Leticia, Dbora, Tcheury, Carolzinha, Trovo (Bia) and Prola.