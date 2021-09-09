Corn price goes up this Wednesday and is between R$ 93.00 and R$ 94.80 at B3

Wednesday (8th) comes to an end with corn futures prices registering increases on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) in this return of operations after the independence holiday on September 7th.

The maturity of September/21 was quoted at R$ 93.00 with an increase of 1.23%, the November/21 was worth R$ 93.00 with an increase of 0.87%, the January/22 was traded at R$ 94, 40 with an increase of 0.47% and March/22 had a value of R$ 94.80 with a gain of 0.66%.

For the market analyst at Brandalizze Consulting, Vlamir Brandalizze, the market for large buyers is still out, with little business in corn.

“The indications for the big buyers are for corn to fall this week because we are not closing new export contracts, which have a slow pace at the moment, and this is corn left over,” he says.

Brandalizze points out that, despite a big break in the off-season, corn remains internally. “The domestic market still has two months of normal negotiations and then enters in November with specific deals and large buyers looking for little in the market”.

On the contrary, corn prices in the Brazilian physical market continued to retreat this Wednesday. In a survey carried out by the Notícias Agrícolas team, valuations were not noticed, but the devaluations appeared in Ubiratã/PR, Londrina/PR, Cascavel/PR, Marechal Cândido Rondon/PR, Pato Branco/PR and Eldorado/MS.

Check out how all the quotes were on this Wednesday

https://www.noticiasagricolas.com.br/cotacoes/milho

According to the analysis of Agrifatto Consultoria, “the physical corn market started the week with the two ends far from business, but the greater offer of corn in the market takes the price in Campinas/SP to R$ 93.00/sc” .

External market

International corn futures prices fluctuated throughout the day and ended Wednesday operating in a mixed field on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The maturity September/21 was quoted at US$ 4.98 with an increase of 2.50 points, the December/21 was worth US$ 5.10 with a loss of 0.50 points, the March/22 was traded at US$ 5. 19 with a drop of 0.75 points and the May/22 had a value of US$ 5.26 with a decrease of 0.75 points.

These values ​​represent gains, compared to the closing of last Tuesday, of 0.61% for September/21 and a loss of 0.19% for March/22, in addition to stability for December/21 and May /22.

According to Reuters, corn futures stabilized after falling to the lowest level in two months earlier in the day, with pessimistic crop expectations limiting any rally attempt.

The publication also notes that traders noted the squaring position in corn and soybeans ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s monthly report on global agricultural supply and demand estimates on Friday.

“The market is pretty much convinced the USDA will publish higher estimates of the US corn crop,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.