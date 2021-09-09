Coronavirus invades testicles and affects fertility, says USP study

Two surveys carried out by scientists at the University of São Paulo (USP) and published in the scientific journal Andrology confirm the effects of the coronavirus on human testes. According to researchers, the pathogen can cause hormonal changes and inflammation in the region, leading to fertility problems.

The survey shows that the coronavirus is able to invade all testis cells, including those that produce sperm and testosterone. The study used autopsy results from 11 people aged 32 to 88 who died from Covid-19.

The lesions caused by the virus can also be related to changes in hormonal and fertility tests for up to one year after infection. An analysis of sperm counts of people who were infected shows a reduced ability to move and fertilize in part of the individuals — the index is considered normal when above 50%, but it remained between 8% and 12% for up to one year.

However, according to Jorge Hallak, the main researcher of the study, the information is not enough to say that the patients are infertile, but the reduction in mobility can make reproduction difficult.

“My impression as a clinician and andrologist is that Covid-19 will add to other causes of male infertility, such as varicocele, which is varicose veins in the scrotum, the abuse of alcohol, drugs, anabolic steroids and antidepressant medications, which are a major cause of alteration in testicular function”, says the scientist, in an interview to CNN Brasil. The study is still ongoing.

The researchers’ guidance is that men who had the disease and want to have children seek medical attention to analyze the condition of the sperm.

