Country’s reservoirs approach the minimum level necessary for electricity generation | National Newspaper

The water level in the country’s main reservoirs continues to drop and fast. The situation is more worrying in the set of hydroelectric plants in the Southeast and Midwest regions, which concentrate 70% of all water stored in Brazil.

According to the National Electric System Operator, the average water level in these reservoirs is currently below 20%.

One of the most important, which is Furnas, has only 16%. Other reservoirs have even lower water levels: such is the case of Ilha Solteira, Nova Ponte, Marimbondo, Emborcção and Itumbiara.

For safety reasons, it is recommended to shut down plants where the concentration of water in the reservoirs reaches 10%. Below this percentage, the operation of the turbines is compromised and there is a risk of sudden suspension of energy supply.

An ONS study released last month forecasts energy production through November. The amount of water in rivers between September last year and August this year was the worst recorded since the beginning of the historical series, 91 years ago.

The report also says that the most worrying situation is that of the Paraná River basin, which at the end of July had only 18% of the water level in the reservoirs, the lowest level since 2000.

A week ago, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, blamed the lack of rain for the energy crisis. And asked the population to save energy. On the same day, the electricity bill disappeared.

On Wednesday (8), at a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, the former president of Petrobras, Luiz Pinguelli Rosa, criticized the government’s slowness.

“The criticism I make is that this took a long time, with signs that hydrology was not doing well since last year. The curves show that the inflow of water was already declining and it would be prudent for measures to be taken in advance”, he argues.

For the director of Instituto Ilumina, which brings together experts in the electricity sector, the government is responsible for the crisis.

“What we didn’t manage was to put in other investments that would preserve the reservoirs. The reservoirs are also empty when you have no investment. What is not true is to think that this is a surprise, that we were taken by surprise, not at all”, says Roberto Araújo.

According to the coordinator of the UFRJ’s Electric Sector Study Group, Nivalde José de Castro, the government should have activated the thermoelectric plants at the end of last year, and there is a risk of cuts in energy supply during peak hours.

“If the scenario deteriorates, in terms of reservoirs and rainfall, there will probably be a need for cuts, and we are still dependent on the industry’s voluntary rationing program. And the program to reduce residential consumption, which would also be a response to demand, but the population is not yet clear. I think this is what would deserve a publicity campaign to avoid this critical situation that the scenario is putting us for the months of October and November”, says Castro.