Covid-19 pandemic reduced fight against AIDS and tuberculosis – 08/09/2021

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria said the Covid-19 pandemic had a “devastating” impact on the fight against these diseases. For the first time since its creation in 2002, the fund reported a decrease in prevention and treatment of these diseases and was particularly concerned about the reduction in HIV testing and tuberculosis treatments.

Compared to 2019, the number of people seen for HIV prevention and treatment dropped by 11%, while testing for the virus dropped 22%, preventing these people from accessing adequate care. Still, the number of people receiving antiretroviral therapy for HIV increased by 8.8% in 2020, reaching 21.9 million patients, noted the report published on Tuesday (8).

The number of people treated for drug-resistant TB fell by 19%. In countries where the Global Fund invests, about 4.7 million people received tuberculosis care in 2020, about one million fewer than the year before.

Interventions to combat malaria “appear to have been less affected by Covid-19 than the other two diseases,” the report noted. The study specified that the number of nets distributed against mosquitoes that transmit the disease rose to 188 million (+17%).

In 2020, the fund disbursed $4.2 billion to continue the fight against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria and approved an additional $980 million to fund the response to the coronavirus. According to the organization, since its creation in 2002, the Global Fund has saved 44 million lives and the number of deaths from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria has decreased by 46% in the countries under its assistance.

