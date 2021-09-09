Covid vaccination schedule in Curitiba Thursday (09/09)

Curitiba resumes the vaccination of Covid-19 this Thursday (9), after the holiday of Independence Tuesday (7) and the patron saint of the capital on Wednesday (8). However, the application will only be for the second dose, as the Municipal Health Department (SMS) awaits the sending of more vaccines. The expectation is that about 40,800 Curitiba residents will be completely immunized between Thursday and Friday [confira os postos de vacinação abaixo].
The city has scheduled for Thursday (9) the application of the second dose of Coronavac for those who took the first on the 13th, 14th and 15th of August. The second dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer in these two days will be for those who took the first dose on June 12th.
On Friday (10), the second dose will be for those who took the first dose of Coronavac on August 16th and for those who took the first dose of Astrazeneca or Pfizer on June 14th.
The Municipal Health Department reminds that all people who missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.
Paraná receives this Wednesday (8) another 156.8 thousand doses that will be distributed to municipalities this week, of which 54,990 will be the first dose.
What to take
To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – Pavilion of Healing
Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)
2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
4 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
6 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
8 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
9 – US Visitation
Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
10 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
11 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
12 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
13 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
14 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
15 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
16 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
17 – US Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans
18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha
1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street