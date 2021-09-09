Covid vaccination schedule in Curitiba Thursday (09/09)

Curitiba resumes the vaccination of Covid-19 this Thursday (9), after the holiday of Independence Tuesday (7) and the patron saint of the capital on Wednesday (8). However, the application will only be for the second dose, as the Municipal Health Department (SMS) awaits the sending of more vaccines. The expectation is that about 40,800 Curitiba residents will be completely immunized between Thursday and Friday [confira os postos de vacinação abaixo].

The city has scheduled for Thursday (9) the application of the second dose of Coronavac for those who took the first on the 13th, 14th and 15th of August. The second dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer in these two days will be for those who took the first dose on June 12th.

On Friday (10), the second dose will be for those who took the first dose of Coronavac on August 16th and for those who took the first dose of Astrazeneca or Pfizer on June 14th.

The Municipal Health Department reminds that all people who missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the booster dose.

Paraná receives this Wednesday (8) another 156.8 thousand doses that will be distributed to municipalities this week, of which 54,990 will be the first dose.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, take an identification document with photo and CPF.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – Pavilion of Healing

Barigui Park (entrance only via BR-277)

2 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

6 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

7 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

8 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

9 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

10 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

11 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

12 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

13 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

14 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

15 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

16 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

17 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans

18 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

19 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street