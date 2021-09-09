CPB will sue the IOC if the IPC does not explain Thiago Paulino’s gold withdrawal in the Paralympics | paralympics

Without understanding the infraction that the athlete had committed, the CPB will sue the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for an explanation if the IPC refuses to show the images that took the gold from the world record holder. The information was first disclosed by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo” and confirmed by the ge.

Brazil presented footage from TV broadcasts of the pitches in which there was no evidence of infraction in Thiago’s pitching move, but the IPC appeals jury’s allegation is that the accusatory video would be from another angle. The images that would prove the infraction were not presented to the CPB and to the athlete, who does not have an official answer as to which infraction he committed.

Thiago had won the race with 15.10m, a new Paralympic record. After having his two best shots invalidated, he became a bronze medalist with a 14.77m mark, the first shot he made in the final. The gold went to Chinese Guoshan Wu, who did 15.00m in the final. The silver went to the Brazilian Marco Aurélio Borges, with 14.85m.

Thiago Paulino protests a lot when receiving the bronze medal in the F57 shot put; Marco Aurélio Borges receives silver – Tokyo Paralympics

The CPB reported that China protested during and after the competition claiming that Thiago Paulino was getting up from his chair at the time of the shot, but the arbitration saw the shots and considered them valid, rejecting the Chinese protest. After the final, however, the Chinese went to the IPC appeals jury, which received and upheld the complaint.

The Paralympics are the responsibility of the IPC, but they are also endorsed by the IOC. Therefore, the CPB will try to receive an answer, through the highest authority of the Olympic Movement, about the infraction committed by Thiago Paulino.