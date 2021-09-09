Dani Monteiro, ex-Globo, attends a pro-Bolsonaro act and receives criticism on the web

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

The presenter Dani Monteiro, out of TV since 2017, when she left Globo, has used her social networks to spread speeches by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and express support for the politician.

According to UOL, Dani is the wife of Felipe Uchoa dos Santos, federal policeman and former assistant of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), who was present at the events of September 7 in favor of the government alongside his wife.

The former global published a video in which she appears at the demonstration accompanied by her family, which surprised former co-workers.

“September 7th, quite a special date, I’m here with my family so I can show how important freedom is, how much we still need to fight for it. Freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, people, freedom to come and go,” says Dani in the video.

The presenter Titi Müller, from Multishow, reacted: “Freedom of expression? Press? Opinion? If you really want to fight for all of this, what are you doing there? Dani from heaven. It’s not possible”.

Monteiro has 80.6 thousand followers on Instagram. “Sport took me to TV. TV took me out into the world. And the world made me see what really matters: the family”, says the description of the presenter’s profile.

Dani became known in the early 2000s for presenting the picture Caminhos da Aventura do Esporte Espetacular, on TV Globo. In the following decade, at Multishow, Dani led programs such as BBB – A Eliminação and covered music festivals such as Rock in Rio.

Last week, Dani Monteiro presented the CPAC, a pocket-level conference held in Brasília, whose description said it was “the biggest conservative event in the world”.

meldels dani monteiro q horrible death (besides being a Pocketnarista) pic.twitter.com/ZRBezrJ3s2 — Falso Gordo (@ Falso Gordo) September 7, 2021

Shame on Dani Monteiro. How can you come and talk about ‘Freedom’ when you go to Brasília to support the #Fascist Pocket? Despair of losing my place in Society for the poor. #BolsonaroBroker — Rory (@Roxx177) September 7, 2021

“Milly: Dani Alves jumps into the arms of pocketnarist fascism” https://t.co/kcL8XGAc3b — Malu (@MariaLuizaQuar3) September 8, 2021