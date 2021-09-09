Data scientist arrested for mistake released in Rio: ‘Scar in my life story’ | Rio de Janeiro

He was relaxed in prison by the courts, after being mistaken by the police for a militiaman from Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

Upon leaving, he spoke with journalists and said that he will sue the state for the period he was behind bars.

“Repair also so that others don’t go through what I went through,” he said.

“It was difficult, but thanks to the help of all the people who are here and at home, they never had any doubts about my innocence. Now it’s up to you to forget about it, which unfortunately is a scar that is in my life story”, concluded.

Raoni is a young data scientist, graduated from PUC-Rio, with a specialization at MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in the United States. He has been married for four years and had started his dream job at a multinational a year ago.

1 of 2 Data scientist unjustly imprisoned, Raoni Láxaro leaves jail — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Data scientist unjustly imprisoned, Raoni Láxaro leaves jail — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Raoni was arrested in a Civil Police operation, led by assistant delegate Thaianne Barbosa of Draco, on 17 August.

He was accused of being part of a militia in Duque de Caxias – which, according to the man’s defense, was a police error.

In the investigation, the police accuse Raoni of being responsible for collecting fees from residents and merchants of Caxias on a group of militiamen that included military police officers.

At the prison door, the data scientist says the police didn’t want to hear his version.

“At the police station, I tried all the time to explain, to say that it was a mistake, but at no time was I overheard,” he said.

Justice orders the release of data scientist unfairly accused of being a militiaman

Raoni and his wife live in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio, and have never lived in Duque de Caxias. Raoni’s recognition was done by photo, a practice that is not provided for in Brazilian law.

The image used in the investigation was that of a man identified as Raony, with a “y”, also known as Gago, and named as a member of the Duque de Caxias militia.

The defense and the family point out that the only similarity between the two is the skin color.

According to data from the National College of Public Defenders General, 90 people were unfairly arrested based on photo recognition from 2012 to 2020.

In Rio alone, there were 73 – and 81% of the people identified as suspects in these surveys are black.

Now the family fears for Raoni’s future.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be like from now on. We don’t know what it’s going to be like in terms of his job, whether he’s going to lose his job, whether he’s going to be able to travel anymore,” said Érica.

2 of 2 Raoni Lázaro leaves jail — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Raoni Lázaro leaves jail — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The Police Office for the Repression of Criminal Actions, Draco, informed that the witnesses canceled the recognition and that the delegate responsible for the case has already asked the Court to revoke the arrest of Raoni Lázaro Barbosa.