Daughter of Heloisa Périssé says ‘ex-BBBs’ take vacancies for ‘real actors’ and criticizes Kalimann

Daughter of Heloisa Périssé, also actress Luisa Périssé, made an outburst on social media about the profession, after seeing an ad by a casting producer saying that only “actors with more than 10,000 followers could audition for a role”.

Angered by the situation, Luisa made a controversial video criticizing the fact that ex-BBBs fill vacancies for “real actors”.

“The person who is very talented, who studies and has a life dedicated to it, stops there, because the ex-BBB is there occupying the place, the blogger who has 100 thousand followers… Basically, that’s what I’m talking about, with harsh words, but you have to say it. No one can take it anymore!

In another post, she goes further: “BBB can’t be for series. BBB stands for ‘Wheel Wheel Jequiti’, which you root for someone to win. Did you understand? It’s not for people to leave ‘BBB’ and go to the series. The person has to leave the bbb and go to ‘The Farm'”.

Luisa also criticized Rafa Kalimann, vice-champion of “BBB 20”, who won a program on Globoplay.

“What annoys me is that, unfortunately, it’s not the fault of these guys (influencer), it’s the casting/directing producers, whoever they hire, who want to find a model or blogger to debut the next soap and win more visibility. It’s sad to see a country becoming this, you have a product like Casa Kalimamm’ not to lose the fame of the ex-BBB who left the house. , because your opportunities are being filled by 1 million followers”. WL!