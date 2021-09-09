Deadly virus makes India isolate home of first victim within 3km radius

In India, the Kerala state government is struggling to fight an outbreak of the extremely deadly Nipah virus after it killed a 12-year-old boy last Sunday. The Nipah virus is considered one of the deadliest that has ever infected humans, according to CBS News.

The last time there was an outbreak of Nipah in India resulted in the death of 17 of the 18 infected patients. The disease is less contagious than Covid-19, however, over a 45-day incubation period, with no cure or vaccine, an approximately 20% chance of neurological symptoms among survivors and a mortality rate of approximately 75%.

On Monday (6), authorities identified in quarantine and tested 188 people who came into contact with the boy. In addition, they also cordoned off the entire area about two miles from the boy’s house, in an attempt to physically contain the outbreak should contact tracking measures fail.

So far, two health professionals who have treated the young man are showing symptoms of Nipah infection. Both health professionals were hospitalized and are currently awaiting the results of their blood tests.

As early as last September, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci warned that humanity has entered a “pandemic” era in which outbreaks of viruses, including Nipah, will become increasingly common.

Source: Futurism