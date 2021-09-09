Deathloop: minimum and recommended requirements to run the game on PC

To play in 4K you need an NVIDIA RTX 3080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Arkane Studios released the specifications to run Deathloop on PC, the company brought three recommendations for users, one to run the game in 4K with 60 fps and very high graphic quality, another setting indicates what is needed to run in 1080p at 60 fps with high graphic quality and finally the company provides the minimum requirements to run the game in 1080p at 30 fps with reduced graphic quality.

to play on 4K with 60 fps in very high quality a processor is needed i9-10900k or one AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT equipped with a NVIDIA RTX 3080 or a AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 16GB RAM memory and 30GB free SSD space is required for best experience.

Who is looking for a satisfying experience in 1080 and 60 fps can have fun with a i7-9700k or one Ryzen 7 2700X together of a RTX 2060 or a Radeon RX 5700, a not so simple kit much less cheap to have a high quality on the FHD, this configuration also requires 16 memory and 30 GB of space on the SSD.

Already to get a basic gaming experience with 1080p and 30fps with reduced graphics quality, a Ryzen 5 1600 or one i5-8400 with a RX 580 (8GB) or a GTX 1060 (6GB), this is the setting that should be on most computers today and represents the experience many PC gamers will have with the game. This setup requires 12 GB of memory and 30 GB of HDD space.



deathloop is being developed by Arkane Studios and will be distributed by Bethesda, the game will be released on September 14th for PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.

Check the specifications indicated for each preference:

IDEAL SPECIFICATIONS FOR 4K: 4K/60 FPS WITH HIGH GRAPHIC QUALITY

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 30GB free space (SSD)



RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS: 1080P/60 FPS WITH HIGH GRAPHIC QUALITY

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 30GB free space (SSD)

MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS: 1080P/30 FPS WITH REDUCED GRAPHICS QUALITY

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit, version 1909 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 30 GB free space (HDD)

Source: Bethesda