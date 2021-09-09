Debt ceiling: US Treasury secretary warns government could go bankrupt as early as October

The US government could go bankrupt as early as next month due to its debts, according to US Treasury Department Secretary Janet Yellen.

“Given this uncertainty, the Treasury Department is not able to provide a specific estimate of how long the extraordinary measures will last. […] However, based on our best and most recent information, the most likely result is that the money and extraordinary measures will run out during the month of October,” declared Yellen on Wednesday (8).

The secretary had announced in August of this year that the Department of the Treasury was suspending wholly, or partially, investments in the Public Service Retirement and Disability Fund, the Postal Service Retirement Health Benefit Fund, and a section of the Fund. Federal Employees’ Retirement Plan, to release additional funds to service the national debt.

The investments mentioned were flexible and could be made in due course, with other US Treasury secretaries also suspending them in times of emergency, Yellen said.

“Once all available measures and money are exhausted, the US would be unable to fulfill its obligations for the first time in our history,” the secretary commented.

Debt-ceiling negotiations between Democratic lawmakers, led by President Joe Biden, and their Republican rivals dragged on for months, with no immediate solution.

“We’ve learned from past debt limit impasses that waiting until the last minute to suspend or raise the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and impact negatively the US credit rating,” Yellen said.

Finally, she urged Congress to protect the country’s “full faith and credit” and to act as quickly as possible.