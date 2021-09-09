Diablo 2 will not support ultrawide above 19:9 so as not to “break the game”

In an official statement, Blizzard states that, although frustrating, the decision was taken to maintain a game experience identical to all

Announced at BlizzCon 2021 Diablo 2: Resurrected is nearing release, scheduled for September 23rd. This week, Blizzard informed the community that a configuration 21:9 Ultrawide allows players to attack from unplanned distances, breaking the game.

During the beta that just ended, players noticed the absence of ultrawide support above 19:9. Blizzard has revealed that enemies hit at long ranges on ultrawide 21:9 screens cannot recognize the attacks and remain static. On the official forum, the developer claims that the decision was made to protect the integrity of the experiment. players and offer a gaming experience identical to everyone, even acknowledging the frustration of playing with black bars in the corners of screens.

We recognize that gamers have spent a lot of money to build their PC with 21:9 screens, and seeing black bars can be a frustrating experience. So let’s continue to follow the discussions and explore possible solutions that don’t change the way Diablo 2 is played

Blizzard also clarified the reasons behind the removal of TCP/IP support from the original game. For the company, the use of the data sending and transmission protocol makes room for numerous security problems. “We recognize that removing this functionality adds more obstacles to our talented community of multiplayer modders. However, our priority is to keep the ecosystem as safe as possible for all players.”



Requirements to run Diablo 2: Resurrected

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

RAM memory: 8 GB

Free disk space: 30 GB

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

RAM memory: 16 GB RAM

Free disk space: 30 GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Diablo 2: Resurrected is on pre-order at the Blizzard store for R$179.90. The game will be released on September 23 for PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X and supports progression across all platforms.

