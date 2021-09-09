Dieese: basic food basket rises in 13 of the 17 capitals surveyed

The average cost of the basic food basket in August increased in 13 of the 17 capitals surveyed by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The survey, released today (8), shows that the biggest increases were in Campo Grande (3.48%), Belo Horizonte (2.45%) and Brasília (2.10%).

The falls in prices were registered in Aracaju (-6.56%), Curitiba (-3.12%), Fortaleza (-1.88%) and João Pessoa (-0.28%).

The most expensive basket is from Porto Alegre, which costs R$ 664.67 and rose 1.18% in August. Florianópolis is the second most expensive (R$ 659), with an increase of 0.7% in the month. The one in São Paulo was at R$ 650.50, with a variation of 1.56%.

The cheapest basic food basket is Aracaju, at R$456.40, followed by Salvador (R$485.44) and João Pessoa (R$490.93).

In Brasília, the basic food basket accumulates an increase of 34.13% compared to August 2020 and currently costs R$594.59. In comparison with August of last year, the basic set of foods had an increase in prices in all the capitals surveyed.

In the first eight months of 2021, the basic food basket had an increase of 11.12% in Curitiba, the largest in the period, with a current value of R$ 600.47.

Products

Among the products that helped pull the cost up, is the powdered coffee that rose in all capitals. The increase reached 24.78% in Vitória. Sugar rose in 16 capitals, with increases that were 10.54% in Florianópolis and 9.03% in Curitiba.

The liter of whole milk rose in 14 surveyed capitals, with an increase of 5.7% in Aracaju and 2.41% in João Pessoa.