Director dismisses David Luiz and Marinho at Atlético-MG: “No one else will arrive” | athletic-mg

Atletico-MG’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, commented on speculation involving new signings at the club, mainly involving the names of forward Marinho and defender David Luiz. According to Caetano, neither of the two should be hired, as well as any other athlete for this season’s sequel.

– I can nail that, probably, no one else will arrive. We are satisfied with the group we have. We have a good number, very good level. If we don’t have any complications, except for some kind of serious injury, it’s this squad that’s set to take the Rooster to the decisive games that lie ahead and, hopefully, to the conquests – said the manager to the portal Goal.

1 of 3 David Luiz slumped on the lawn during West Ham vs Arsenal on March 21 — Photo: REUTERS/Justin Tallis David Luiz slumped on the lawn during West Ham vs Arsenal on March 21 — Photo: REUTERS/Justin Tallis

About David Luiz, who is without a club and even had his name linked to Galo, Caetano was definite: the club was never interested in hiring the player.

– At no time (it was on the agenda). I say again: we understand that, today, perhaps one of the best signings we can consider is the maintenance of our cast – he reiterated.

2 of 3 Marinho during a warm-up match between Santos and Atlético-GO — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marinho during a warm-up match between Santos and Atlético-GO — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Regarding the forward Marinho, Rodrigo stated that, in fact, Atlético came to consult Santos at the beginning of the year, but the conversations did not progress and, since then, the name has left the Athletic agenda.