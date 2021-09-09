Djokovic beats Berrettini ‘no tired’, advances to the semi and is two victories away from making history

In the rerun of this year’s Wimbledon final, Novak Djokovic once again showed why he is number 1 in the world and beat Italian Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the US Open this Wednesday.

In a real mental and physical battle, Djokovic overcame Berrettini by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-3.

The Italian was brave and gave Djokovic a lot of work in the first round, which lasted more than an hour.

However, from the second set onwards, Berrettini could not withstand the mental and physical battle against one of the greatest players in history, who made his favoritism prevail.

It’s worth remembering that, at 34, Djokovic is looking to match Rod Laver’s 1969 feat of winning all four Grand Slams in the same season. The Serbian has already won the US Open on three other occasions (2011, 2015 and 2018).

Djoko could also beat Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking through in this historic tennis world record.

In the semifinals, Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev, the tournament’s No. 4 seed and finalist at last year’s US Open.

In 9 clashes between the two, the Serb got the better of 6. However, in the last one, in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev won.