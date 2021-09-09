Doctor does not attend the consultation and leaves a patient who left Cabixi to “see ships” in Vilhena – Extraderondonia.com.br

Devaldo Monteiro, 71, resident of Cabixi, who was referred to Vilhena after suffering a fractured left foot, is disgusted with the neglect to which he is being submitted along with other patients, when they learn that their appointments were canceled only when they arrived at the Regulation Center (CER).

With the appointment scheduled since the 1st of this month, through which he cannot undergo the surgical procedure he needs, Devaldo was informed by the servers that he will have to return for the procedure on the 14th of this month, as the doctor did not attend .

In defense of the father, the daughter Luciane Monteiro demanded satisfaction and the servers called the Regional Hospital, where supposedly the doctor responsible for the consultation would be performing surgical procedures, but were informed by the director that the professional was not there.

Unable to locate the orthopedic doctor who should be on duty in the sector today, the servers were unable to provide a plausible justification for the patient and the caregiver, who got in touch with the report from the Rondônia Extra, disgusted with the neglect, as they came by taxi from Cabixi to Vilhena and even had to pay for an X-ray exam to present to the doctor, who was not located.

In possession of the information, the report spoke with the press office of the city hall, who contacted the CE board and informed that in fact the doctor on duty was not located and the health department is trying to find another professional to replace him. even today, however, it gave no guarantee.