Don’t Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence try to save the world in a trailer for Netflix’s new star-studded comedy; watch!

Saving the world has never been more stressful! Netflix released, this Wednesday (8), the first teaser of the movie “No Look Up”. The comedy stars Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and tells the story of two astronomers who have the difficult mission of alerting humanity to a comet that is on a collision course with Earth.

Jennifer is Kate Dibiasky, one of Dr. Randall Mindy’s astronomy students, played by DiCaprio. They discover that an asteroid will collide with the planet, but no one seems to care much about it, and alerting humanity to the fatal impact of the rock, which is the size of Mount Everest, will not be easy…

The two still have the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan). Together, they embark on a media tour from the office of indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie ( Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go before the crash, getting the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience is proving to be a surprisingly comical challenge – what will it take to make the world just look up?

“This is so stressful. Do you know how many end-of-the-world meetings we’ve had? Drought, hunger, hole in the ozone layer. How boring”, satirizes the character of Jonah Hill in the excerpt released. In addition to some of Hollywood’s top names, “Don’t Look Up” also features none other than Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. Check out the trailer:

The production promises, huh? In addition to the incredible cast, the film also has a script and direction from acclaimed director Adam McKay, of ‘The Big Bet’ and ‘Vice’. ‘Don’t Look Up’ will be released in theaters on December 9th and on Netflix on December 24th, so make a note of it in your calendar so you don’t forget! Also check out the photos posted: