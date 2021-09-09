Doria criticizes Lira for not talking about impeachment orders: ‘I’m sorry he has no commitment to democracy’ | São Paulo

In the speech on Wednesday (8), Lira defended the pacification between the powers, but did not criticize Bolsonaro’s attacks against the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and did not mention the impeachment requests against the president underway in the House. For Doria, the president of the Chamber “is not committed to democracy”.

“I regret that he has no commitment to democracy, because if he did, he would be putting President Bolsonaro’s impeachment on the agenda. I sincerely regret the posture, attitude and lack of commitment of the president of the federal Chamber to Brazilian democracy”, said the governor.

“That he proceed, within the democracy and procedures of the National Congress, to present the impeachment process against President Jair Bolsonaro. It’s not just the word. It is in the attitude that democracy is made”, he added.

Doria returned to defend Bolsonaro’s impeachment on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the governor spoke for the first time in favor of the impeachment of the President of the Republic. The governor said he expected Lira to submit the impeachment requests to the other parliamentarians.

“After the rapes, the confrontation we had yesterday with the Constitution, with democracy, with the Supreme Court, the least that could be expected of a president of a Chamber was to submit to his parliamentarians, since the decision is not his, it is not monocratic, but from the Chamber and the Senate, which could submit and proceed with the impeachment request”, he stated.

According to Doria, “Bolsonaro defied the Constitution” on Tuesday. “My position is for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro – after what I heard today, he clearly affronts the Constitution,” said Doria.

“I have never made any pro-impeachment demonstration until today, I remained neutral, understanding that until now the facts should be evaluated and judged by the National Congress, but after what I watched and heard today, in Brasília, without even listening, he, Bolsonaro, clearly affronts the Constitution, he challenges democracy and blocks the Brazilian Supreme Court,” added Doria at the PM’s Operations Center (Copom), where she monitored, alongside the Attorney General, Mário Sarrubbo, the scheme special policing of demonstrations.

Asked about a possible alliance with the PT and the formation of a bloc against Bolsonaro, the governor said that it is up to the national president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo.

The PSDB’s national executive meets on Wednesday to define opposition to the federal government and discuss the party’s position on the opening of impeachment.

Doria was referring to the fact that, in a speech to supporters in Brasília, Bolsonaro on Tuesday made a threat to the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, and stated that he would convene the Council of the Republic, the body responsible for giving opinions in extraordinary situations on defense and state security.

“The volume of crimes already committed by the President of the Republic today in the demonstrations is more than enough to justify, if not a new request, the more than 130 impeachment requests that lie dormant on the table of the President of the Chamber in Brasília”, defended the governor.

In the 2018 elections, Doria received support from Bolsonaro and supported the current president’s candidacy, with the creation of the slogan “BolsoDoria”. After the victory, the two distanced themselves and became rivals while conducting the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

