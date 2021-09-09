DroneGun Tactical, a weapon that “knocks down” drones without the use of projectiles, approved by Anatel

Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the “DroneGun Tactical”, a weapon capable of forcing drones to land or fly away. This type of product no longer comes as a big surprise, as drones have evolved to the point where they are supposedly capable of autonomous attacks during wars and recording in 5K resolution.

According to the weapon’s manufacturer, the Australian company DroneShield, the equipment is able to fend off drones of various sizes from more than 1 kilometer away. In addition, the weapon can be used for up to two hours straight with just a single reload.

In the last quarter of 2020 alone, DroneShield made a profit of 700%. One of the largest orders, valued at US$900,000, was placed by the Five Eyes alliance, formed by the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand. It is likely that soon DroneGun Tactical will be sold in Brazil.