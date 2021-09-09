DroneGun Tactical, a weapon that “knocks down” drones without the use of projectiles, approved by Anatel

Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved the “DroneGun Tactical”, a weapon capable of forcing drones to land or fly away. This type of product no longer comes as a big surprise, as drones have evolved to the point where they are supposedly capable of autonomous attacks during wars and recording in 5K resolution.
According to the weapon’s manufacturer, the Australian company DroneShield, the equipment is able to fend off drones of various sizes from more than 1 kilometer away. In addition, the weapon can be used for up to two hours straight with just a single reload.
In the last quarter of 2020 alone, DroneShield made a profit of 700%. One of the largest orders, valued at US$900,000, was placed by the Five Eyes alliance, formed by the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand. It is likely that soon DroneGun Tactical will be sold in Brazil.
Of course, not just anyone can use the new weapon. It is necessary to undergo intense training to have the license to use. Generally speaking, however, the DroneGun Tactical needs to be pointed in the direction of a drone that is flying nearby.
When the trigger is pulled, the equipment does not fire a projectile, but radio frequency signals that cause the drone to lose communication with the controller and fall.
A complementary feature of DroneGun Tactical blocks the return function of the drone, in case it seeks to make a safe landing or return to an already overflown location. Among the weapon’s features are also payload control to prevent drones from releasing explosives and shooting down models that do unauthorized filming, for example.
Curious, isn’t it?! What did you think of this news?