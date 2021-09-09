Dudu Braga dies at age 52 after fighting cancer – Who

+



Dudu Braga with Roberto Carlos (Photo: Globo)

Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, died at 2:21 pm, this Wednesday (8), after a battle with cancer. He faced cancer of the peritoneum (membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall), since September last year. The death was confirmed by sources of Who. The broadcaster and producer leaves the woman Valeska, with whom he had been married for 17 years and had Laura, 5 years old, and the children Giovanna, 22 years old, and Gianpietro, 17 years old, the result of a previous relationship.

In the official bulletin released by the press office of the “King”, he reports that Dudu went through a series of hospitalizations for chemotherapy and surgery. This was the third time that Dudu has faced the disease after winning two battles with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Death communiqué of Dudu Braga (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

In August of this year, Dudu formalized the union with Valeska. The ceremony, for only 12 guests, was blessed by Father Antônio Maria and was attended by Roberto Carlos, who has followed a rigid social isolation since the pandemic broke out in Brazil.

In an interview with Quem, he talked about the treatment. “My cancer came back last year, three small dots appeared in the peritoneum. I did the treatment, I was fine and it came back [o câncer] a month ago. I started having relapses of having to go back to the hospital. My digestive tract was getting inflamed quite easily,” he explained, in a conversation with Quem direct from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, where he was being treated by oncologist Fernando Maluf.

Dudu Braga – who was diagnosed with glaucoma at birth and lost his visual ability – is one of four children of Roberto Carlos. He was born in 1969, the fruit of marriage to Cleonice Rossi, who died of breast cancer in 1990. Luciana. In addition to Dudu and Luciana, Roberto is the father of Ana Paula – killed in 2011 after a cariac stop – and Rafael.

Rafael, Luciana and Dudu Braga (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Roberto Carlos and Dudu Braga, from the band RC na Veia (Photo: Globo)

Roberto Carlos and Dudu Braga (Photo: Globo)