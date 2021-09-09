Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, dies at age 52 in SP | São Paulo

Music producer Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, died this Wednesday (8), at the age of 52, at the Albert Einstein hospital, in the South Zone of São Paulo. He was being treated for cancer of the peritoneum, a membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall.

An advertiser by training, Dudu was also a music producer, broadcaster and journalist. He hosted a radio show called “As Canções que voce made for me” on more than 40 stations in Brazil and Portugal, where he spoke of the stories behind his father’s songs.

Visually impaired, Dudu also wrote columns in music magazines, played drums and had a band called “RC na Veia”, in honor of his father, singer and composer.

This was the third time that Dudu had faced cancer, which first appeared in 2019, in the pancreas.

Dudu was married to Valeska Braga and had a five-year-old daughter named Laura, named after Roberto Carlos’ mother, immortalized in the song Lady Laura, one of the best known of the king.

He is also the father of 22-year-old Giovanna and 17-year-old Gianpietro, children from a previous relationship with the producer.

The director of TV Globo’s nucleus José Bonifácio de Oliveira, known as Boninho, lamented the death.

“Dudu you were a warrior, you fought this disease bravely until the end. You will be missed. Be at peace. My feelings to family and my dear friend Roberto Carlos,” he said on his Instagram account.