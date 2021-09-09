eliminate 2 kg per week with the drink

Top Stories

This Thursday, September 9th, Tecnonotícias’ Kitchen and Recipes will show you all the details and tips on how to prepare a fantastic drink with many benefits: o arugula, orange and lemon juice! Remember that this recipe is ready in around 20 minutes and yields 5 servings.

Learn how to make rocket, orange and lemon juice

If you don’t want to miss all the tips about arugula, orange and lemon juice, don’t waste any more time! Grab your apron and check out all the details and step by step of this recipe right now.

recipe ingredients

7 oranges;

15 leaves of arugula without stem;

1 lemon.

Arugula, orange and lemon juice step by step

Initially, cut all oranges and lemons. Squeeze the juice from these fruits and then put in a blender. Add the arugula leaves and, if necessary, add a little water. Beat all ingredients until you get a smooth mixture.

So then add the ice and beat for a few more minutes. Finally, pour your preparation into a jar or glasses. If necessary, add more ice to the glass and serve. Enjoy your food!

Recipe consumption suggestion

Well, be sure to prepare a delicious omelet to serve together with juice. We are sure that this way, your breakfast will become one of the most amazing meals of your day. So, later, tell us about your experience in the kitchen! We will love to follow everything.

