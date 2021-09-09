Elimination reveals Athletico’s crisis and shows that problems go far beyond António Oliveira | athletico-pr

Table of the Paranaense Championship of 2021

Athletico have only two wins in 12 games. And the elimination to a broken team accentuates the crisis. FC Cascavel had only 14 players at their disposal (11 starters and three reserves) and couldn’t even have the Czech coach on the edge of the pitch – he’s got Covid-19.

After the 1 to 1 in the match, Athletico changed the planning and listed the holders. Even with names like Thiago Heleno and Nikão, the team abused its mistakes. Athletico even went ahead with Nikão, but wasted clear chances, one of them unbelievable with Renato Kayzer.

The defense also failed. In the first goal, Thiago Heleno missed the shot on the side, and Marcinho left space in the back – to name just two culprits. In the second goal, Pedro Henrique lost the dispute for the top, and Anderson was bad. Two bizarre and fatal flaws.

Defense was Athletico’s old strong point, but it has been wrong in practically every game. The rotation promoted by António Oliveira, including schemes, helps to explain. But Marcinho and Pedro Henrique are going through a bad phase. The action against the FCC only reinforces that.

The problem – and this shows that the blame goes far beyond António Oliveira – is that the reserves have not been convinced either. Khellven, for example, had a low performance in the semifinal first game and is far from threatening Marcinho’s title on the right flank.

The red-black board is also – big – part of the blame. Athletico only signed striker Pedro Rocha and young defenders Nicolás Hernández and Lucas Fasson. The last two haven’t even debuted yet (in the state, they are not registered).

Pedro Rocha should assume the title (despite having lost clear goals 0-0 with Sport), but it doesn’t seem to be the solution for the offensive sector. And Nicolás Hernández or Lucas Fasson may win Pedro Henrique’s place, but today, there are two bets.

The board needs to be agile to fill the needs of the cast (now with limited options in the market) and save the season.

Athletico is in the ninth position of the Brasileirão, with 24 points, but won only one point of the last 18 played. And 21 points are missing from the magic number for permanence.

In addition, Athletico is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (beating Santos 1-0 in the first leg) and in the semifinals of the Sudamericana (facing Peñarol at the end of the month).

The mess is big, but there’s still time. The red-black year is in the hands of Paulo Autuori, Mario Celso Petraglia and company.

