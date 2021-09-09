Elizabeth Holmes: As a young billionaire nicknamed the ‘new Steve Jobs’ she fell from grace

Elizabeth Holmes

In 2014, Holmes made headlines for founding a $9 billion startup with promise to revolutionize disease diagnosis

“The youngest self-made billionaire in the world,” stamped the American magazine Forbes on its cover. The upcoming “Steve Jobs” described another business publication.

In 2014, Elizabeth Holmes, then 30, was making headlines in the American press.

After leaving Stanford University in the United States, she founded a company valued at $9 billion, supposedly revolutionizing disease diagnosis.

With just a few drops of blood, the Theranos company’s Edison test promised to quickly detect diseases such as cancer and diabetes, without the need for needles.