Emergency Aid 2021: Calendar of withdrawals of the 5th installment returns on Thursday (9)

Beneficiaries of the emergency aid are withdrawing the fifth installment of the program since the 1st of September. Due to the National Independence Day holiday, payments will only resume from this Thursday (9).

The authorization calendar follows a distribution model scaled according to the month of birthday of the eligible citizens. Thus, on the 1st, policyholders born in January and so on were released for redemption, not considering Saturdays and Sundays.

THE Federal Savings Bank froze the schedule on the 7th and 8th, with a return scheduled for the 9th. In this sense, beneficiaries who have their birthdays in May and June must receive on the next Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The payment is deposited in the Digital Social Savings Account of the box has. Through the application, the user can carry out a series of operations, such as paying bills and bank slips, making online purchases through a virtual debit card, recharging a cell phone, among others.

It is still possible to make bank transfers using PIX and TED. However, the insured is limited to transferring a maximum of R$600 per transaction, R$1,200 daily and R$5,000 per month.

Check out the calendar for withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid

Birth month withdrawals January September 1st February September 2nd March September 3rd April september 6th May September 9th June September 10th July September 13th August September 14th September September 15th October September 16 November September 17th December September 20

Payment of the 6th installment of emergency aid

The first group to benefit from the next installment will be those enrolled in the family allowance. Payment will start on the 17th of September and will continue until the 30th of the same month. It is noteworthy that for them the calendar considers the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) for distribution:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 September 17th NIS 2 September 20 NIS 3 September 21st NIS 4 September 22 NIS 5 September 23th NIS 6 September 24th NIS 7 september 27th NIS 8 September 28th NIS 9 September 29th NIS 0 September 30th

