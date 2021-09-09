Emergency Aid 2021: Calendar of withdrawals of the 5th installment returns on Thursday (9)

by

Beneficiaries of the emergency aid are withdrawing the fifth installment of the program since the 1st of September. Due to the National Independence Day holiday, payments will only resume from this Thursday (9).

The authorization calendar follows a distribution model scaled according to the month of birthday of the eligible citizens. Thus, on the 1st, policyholders born in January and so on were released for redemption, not considering Saturdays and Sundays.

THE Federal Savings Bank froze the schedule on the 7th and 8th, with a return scheduled for the 9th. In this sense, beneficiaries who have their birthdays in May and June must receive on the next Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The payment is deposited in the Digital Social Savings Account of the box has. Through the application, the user can carry out a series of operations, such as paying bills and bank slips, making online purchases through a virtual debit card, recharging a cell phone, among others.

It is still possible to make bank transfers using PIX and TED. However, the insured is limited to transferring a maximum of R$600 per transaction, R$1,200 daily and R$5,000 per month.

Check out the calendar for withdrawals of the 5th installment of emergency aid

Birth monthwithdrawals
JanuarySeptember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2nd
MarchSeptember 3rd
Aprilseptember 6th
MaySeptember 9th
JuneSeptember 10th
JulySeptember 13th
AugustSeptember 14th
SeptemberSeptember 15th
OctoberSeptember 16
NovemberSeptember 17th
DecemberSeptember 20

Payment of the 6th installment of emergency aid

The first group to benefit from the next installment will be those enrolled in the family allowance. Payment will start on the 17th of September and will continue until the 30th of the same month. It is noteworthy that for them the calendar considers the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS) for distribution:

NIS final numberPayment dates
NIS 1September 17th
NIS 2September 20
NIS 3September 21st
NIS 4September 22
NIS 5September 23th
NIS 6September 24th
NIS 7september 27th
NIS 8September 28th
NIS 9September 29th
NIS 0September 30th

