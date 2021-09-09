End of the line? Samsung renews Galaxy Note brand in Korea

The names that made it onto the trademark renewal list were: Galaxy M, Galaxy A, Galaxy S, and Galaxy Z.

The information was confirmed by Galaxy Club staff, who shared a screenshot showing that Samsung has rebranded several smartphones. However, Galaxy Note was left out.

Apparently, Samsung is actually retiring the Galaxy Note line. As much as pen smartphone fans even make public petitions, the South Korean simply did not renew the brand Galaxy Note in your homeland.

For now, the Samsung remains silent about the subject. Even so, the South Korean “killed” the Galaxy Note line this year claiming that the global shortage of chips would impede production of the device.

As a result, only the folding Galaxy Z lineup has been released, while the S21 FE is expected to be unveiled within the next few weeks. Now, the decision not to renew the Note line brand makes it very clear that Samsung’s plans are to exclude these devices from its catalog altogether.

As the Z family smartphones are Samsung’s new flagships, the S Pen should be incorporated into the devices. In addition, the pen has also become compatible with Galaxy S phones and this could be the Korean brand’s strategy for years to come.

Do you believe Samsung killed the Note line or is it all an unfortunate coincidence? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.