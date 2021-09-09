England gives draw at the end to Poland

England lost 100% in the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers. With a 1-1 draw against Poland at the National Stadium in Warsaw today, Gareth Southgate’s men relinquished the scoring in second-half injury. Harry Kane was the one who scored for the English and Szymanski left everything the same.

In the duel between Kane and Lewandowski, the two showed great greatness. Unlike the Polish, the English came to swing the nets. But the Bayern Munich striker didn’t let it go. In the final stretch of the match, he acted as a waiter and left Szymanski in a super favorable situation to avoid defeat for Poland.

With the result, the English were left with 16 points and lost 100% of use in victories in the six rounds played. With the numbers conquered, the English team is already forwarding its place in the 2022 World Cup. Poland, on the other hand, continues in the fight with 11 points, in third place, with the situation a little more delicate.

The game:

First time

The first stage started very balanced between the opponents. In an intense game, where both worked hard in both the offensive and defensive sectors, the teams had their first arrivals around 17 minutes into the game. But even so, they didn’t pose any danger to the goalkeepers.

As much as the archers didn’t work, the tight and tense atmosphere of the game caused both teams to commit many fouls. A reflection of this was the departure for the break, where the squads carried out a brief generalized discussion after the final whistle of the match.

While on the English side, Kane didn’t have many opportunities to change the scenario, for the Poles, Robert Lewandowski forced Pickford to make a good save in the 28th minute of play.

Second time

As in the initial 45, the match remained balanced. Unlike the beginning, England had some arrivals that forced Szczesny to make good saves. Both Grealish and Sterling risked kicks that put Gareth Southgate’s men in a more comfortable situation.

In the 26th minute, Harry Kane risked a strong kick from outside the area and gave no chance for Szczesny prevented the score from being opened. With the goal, the striker reached the fifth in five games.

With the result underway, Pickford even came to scare England fans. On 75 minutes, the goalkeeper tried to kick forward, but the ball caught Swiderski and almost entered. In stoppage time, Poland left everything the same, after a beautiful pass from Lewandowski, Szymanski led the fans to delirium.

upcoming appointments

Both England and Poland return to the lawns in a month and a day. Both teams will take to the field on October 9th, for the seventh round of the Qualifiers. The British will visit Andorra, while Poland will receive San Marino. The two games will be at 15:45 (GMT).