Exorcist bishop renounces church for love of writer of erotic books – International

(Photo: YouTube/Cells-Evangelisation/Reproduction) A religious man known for practicing exorcism, with a long career in the Catholic Church, fell in love with a psychologist who is dedicated to writing erotic books – one of which is a Satanist tale! It could be a summary of a fan fic, in the mold of 50 Shades of Grey, but the real story of the Spanish bishop Xavier Novell.

Defender of the independence movement in Catalonia, and famous for homophobic speeches, Novell was accepted by Pope Francis on 24 August.

Despite the controversy, the Spanish press revealed that the real reason for his leaving the church was his love affair with Silvia Caballol. The information was published by local newspapers this Sunday (5/9). They realize that the priest is already living with Caballol in Barcelona, ​​less than a month after leaving the priesthood.

Eroticism and possessed



Divorced with two children, Silvia Caballol is 38 years old and has a degree in psychology from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Among the books he has published are the Trilogy Amnesia and The Hell in Gabriel’s Lust, in free translation from Spanish. Both are erotic works, and the second has an even hotter ingredient: “the raw struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan and between Angels and Demons,” says the publisher’s summary.

The full description details the profiles of the protagonists. “Reality, delirium and fiction are mixed in a novel of frantic rawness and intensity; in which the reader will be transported through the penitentiary world, psychopathy, sects, sadism, madness, lust and, little by little, as the story progresses, also towards unreality of immortality and the crude struggle between good and evil, between God and Satan, and between angels and demons; all of this, in the hands of the antagonistic protagonists of Gabriel – psychopath, mentally ill or devil? – and Helena – prison researcher psychologist, sick mental or angel?” says the description.

Spanish newspapers published spicy extracts from the novels, along with a self-description placed by Caballol in his presentation on the cover of the books. “I am an inveterate reader of romantic and erotic novels. I consider myself a creative person, who loves to love and be loved. Readers who happen to read these words know that, from now on, I love you too,” she said.

For all these details of the writer’s intellectual production, some diocesans even aired that the priest was suffering from “infestation by demonic possession”, revealed the Portuguese website Jornal I.

polemic episcopate



Currently 52 years old, Xavier Novell was the youngest bishop of the Spanish childe and has been noticed since the first intervention in the post. In 2010, he even said that his command would be the “most extraordinary work of all time” in centuries of Christian tradition. The boldness of the first pronouncement translated into a strongly political bishopric, linked to conservative agendas and the Spanish separatist movement.

After a decade ahead of the diocese of Solsona, Novell made a decision even more surprising than his appointment: to resign from his post in the clergy. Scholars, who are dedicated to analyzing the dynamics of the Vatican, have made several assumptions, especially because the Pope’s endorsement for the bishop’s removal came very quickly to the Church fathers.

The possibility was raised that the decision was for political reasons or because the bishop was an unloved person in the public. In 2013, he was warned to appear less in the media. At the same time, he promoted a polemical mass at Solsona Cathedral, when he received a Canadian priest to exorcise the faithful with the laying on of hands in a kind of shamanic ritual.

When he managed to distance himself from the media for a while, the cleric returned to the spotlight by provoking a new polarization. In a statement to the faithful, it was asked whether the origin of homosexuality was not linked to a questioning of “manliness” by Western culture, in which a father figure would be “symbolically absent, deviated, blurred”.

Contrary to all this history, the goodbye to the church took place in a discreet manner. Not even the parish priests commanded by Novell were notified of what had happened. “We priests heard the news from the press release, no explanations were given,” Josep Maria Besora, a priest from Solsona, said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pas.

The next step is to ask Santa S for waiver of the promise of celibacy and obedience, a process that can take time to complete. For the time being, the religious polemic continues as bishop emrito of Solsona.