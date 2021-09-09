Facebook introduces ‘smart glasses’ that take photos and videos | Technology

Facebook announced this Thursday (9) a pair of “smart glasses”, created in partnership with the brand Ray-Ban. The accessory has two cameras that allow you to capture photos and take videos of up to 30 seconds.

Called Ray-Ban Stories, the product will start at US$ 299 (R$ 1,570, at the current price).

It will initially be sold in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the United Kingdom in 20 different models. The company did not reveal whether it intends to sell it in Brazil.

Glasses with cameras similar to this one were launched in 2016 by Snapchat, an application that Facebook tried to buy when the wave of disappearing posts was at its peak.

Commands for the “smart glasses” are sent via Facebook’s voice assistant and the recorded materials can be accessed through an iPhone app or Android phones.

Photos and videos can be shared on various social networks through the app, including competitors such as Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat.

According to the company, the battery lasts about 6 hours “in moderate use”, without giving details of what it considers moderate.

The glasses were “developed with privacy in mind”, in the words of Facebook. When a person has the camera active, LEDs around the sensor will be lit.

There’s even a button to disable the microphone and camera, as there is on smart speakers.

There are different versions of the glasses, which will cost US$ 299 — Photo: Disclosure

“By default, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses collect data necessary for their glasses to work,” the company wrote.

This data includes battery status, email address and password, and Wi-Fi connection.

The social network will request additional data sharing, which is optional. Among the information will be number of images captured or how much time you spend filming.

This additional data sharing will be important for Facebook to take the next step in this “smart glasses” market.

The company warned that the product does not yet have augmented reality capabilities, technology that displays animations and other graphics through the lens, but that the intention is to release this in the future.

“We see virtual and augmented reality as the next computing platform,” the company wrote.

Image shows a prototype of Facebook's 'smart glasses' and the components present on the shaft — Photo: Disclosure

This advance will depend on the development of increasingly thinner and smaller screen technologies, as well as computational processing to generate these graphics in real time. Furthermore, the data collected from the Ray-Ban Stories should aid this development.

Other large companies have already bet on the concept of “smart glasses” with augmented reality, such as Google, which in 2013 released a prototype to the public. The project, however, did not take off.