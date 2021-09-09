Facebook would have access to encrypted messages on WhatsApp, accuses organization

One of WhatsApp’s strengths has always been the fact that it guarantees privacy to messages due to end-to-end encryption, which prevents unauthorized access by others. As it also doesn’t store conversations in the cloud, no one would have access to the message content except the participants. But a rumor released in the press recently suggests that Facebook, the parent of the app, is indeed able to view the content of messages.

The supposed security flaw would occur, according to the 9to5Mac website, when someone reports a message as inappropriate to moderators. In addition to the problematic content, the tool would also send another five previous interactions, as a way to help with the context — in this specific situation, the message is decrypted and sent to WhatsApp with a new key. The alleged loophole was discovered by ProPublica, a non-profit organization with a solid reputation in the investigative journalism industry.

The encryption system must prevent third parties from accessing text, audio, photos and videos (Image: Playback/WhatsApp)

According to ProPublica, more than a thousand employees at WhatsApp offices would have access to the content through software created to “scrutinize flows in private messages, images and reported videos”. These people would not only see what was sent—frauds, spam, pornography, and even terrorist conspiracies—but they would also have the power to judge what is and isn’t appropriate.

According to the journalistic organization’s report, the messages reach Facebook/WhatsApp in a disorderly way, but fully visible to authorized reviewers. The company’s automated systems then place the messages in a queue that must be manually evaluated.

These professionals would occupy the position of “Content Reviewer” and make no mention of Facebook or WhatsApp, with payments around US$16.50 per hour (about R$85). Moderators would supposedly be instructed to tell anyone who works for the Accenture company and to sign comprehensive non-disclosure agreements.

Report not investigated

When doing metadata analysis to detect message flaws, WhatsApp developers would be able to examine users’ text, image, and video content. Although this is not a common practice, it is a precedent that would disprove the company, which has stated on several occasions that it is impossible to access third-party conversations, including by refusing to deliver criminal data to justice in different countries (including Brazil ).

WhatsApp is accused of hiring third party employees to evaluate message content (Image: WhatsApp-HQ/FourSquare)

ProPublica claims to have had access to a complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in which there is evidence that the owner of the chat would have external contractors, artificial intelligence systems and access to account data to examine messages, images and videos of user. The US body reportedly took no public action and also declined to comment on the matter.

Recently, the organization took a stand against a Facebook initiative that would allow it to analyze the content of chats without breaking the encryption or “reading” the information, with the purpose of targeting advertising.

What does Facebook say?

In response to the article published on 9to5Mac, Facebook issued a statement to explain the facts. “We’ve built WhatsApp in a way that limits the data we collect, while providing us with tools to prevent spam, investigate threats and ban abusers, including based on user reports we receive,” said a spokesperson “This job requires an extraordinary effort from security experts and a trusted and valuable security team who work tirelessly to help provide the world with private communication.”

The spokesman also pointed out that WhatsApp has launched new privacy features, such as messages that disappear after some time or immediately after viewing. Although the company was not direct in its response, it seems that WhatsApp analysts can actually have access to messages marked as inappropriate, which is an atypical situation, but which testifies against what the company has always asserted throughout history.

Source: Propublica, 9to5Mac