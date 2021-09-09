Family identifies silhouette of grandfather who died 8 months ago in child’s photo

A photo taken by a child created a mystery within a family in Mexico after relatives identified the silhouette of the family’s patriarch in the image eight months after the elderly man died.

The case gained attention after Tamiris Carvalho shared the story on social media. The Brazilian, married to a second cousin of the boy who took the photo, said that in the house that served as the setting there were only two children, the photographer’s mother and grandmother. In the image, the silhouette of an adult man appears covering one of the ladies. All the relatives recognized the figure as the boy’s grandfather.

“My husband now received a picture of his cousin asking: what do you see? My husband replied: ‘Hey, it looks like our grandfather, right? And the cousin said yes, that her son took this one photo today. But the detail is: the grandfather died in January,” explained Tamiris in a post made yesterday on Twitter, where the story has already gained more than 70 thousand likes.