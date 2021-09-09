Fazenda 13: Record announces the first confirmed participants in the reality show; come see the list!

Every year, at the end of the first semester, a veritable pool of bets begins between journalists and viewers, who speculate about the possible famous people facing confinement in Itapecerica da Serra, in our “fazendola”. This suspense used to extend until the reality’s debut date, when Record TV made the official revelation to the public. This time, however, the station decided to innovate and released part of the members of “A Fazenda 13” during the program “Hoje em Dia” on Thursday (9). OMG!

Under the command of César Filho and Ticiane Pinheiro, the morning drew names of seven of the twenty-one new workers, who entered live via video calls to chat with the presenters. Another three famous cast members will be revealed in the coming days through TikTok, as happened last year with Jojo Todynho, Mariano and Victoria Villarim. Okay, we’ve already messed up a lot. So let’s get down to business…!

Check out the list of advertised participants:

Victor Pecoraro, actor and ex-participant of the “Dance of the Famous”: “My strategy is to take care of the animals, water the plants and prune the poisonous herbs”.

Little Mussun, actor and businessman: “The audience only knows me through my characters. Now they are having the opportunity to get to know me more”.

Liziane Gutierrez, model and socialite: “I won’t run away from anything. I won’t give up and I won’t be expelled. Otherwise, I’ll go with anything”.

Nego do Borel, singer: “I know who I am. ‘The Farm’ is an opportunity for people and Brazil to know too”.

Tati Breaks Shack, funkeira: “Those who know me know that I’m like this: I say what I think and what I think, regardless of anything. I’m not an actress, I won’t act. Take it from here”.

Arcrebian Araújo, model, ex-BBB and ex-No Limite: “I think everything has a purpose and maybe mine is to be in this edition of ‘Fazenda’. The guys will meet me and I’m sure they’ll like it a lot. What I have to show is my truth, I’m going to show the playful Bil, the Bil who likes to talk”.

Mileid mihaile, businesswoman and former dancer: “I’m really happy with this opportunity! I’m not afraid of anything. I’m ready for any situation”.

So, what did you think of the cast? Promise fire in the hay?! The other confined will be released to the public only on the premiere date of the rural reality show — scheduled for September 14, with a presentation by Adriane Galisteu, who assumes the position occupied until then by Marcos Mion. The 21st member of this class will be chosen by the public! According to information from journalist Flavio Ricco, the news will be better explained during the premiere of “A Fazenda 13”, in a special led by Rodrigo Faro on Monday (13).

According to the professional, there will be a “barn”, where four people will be confined, among which one, chosen by popular vote, will officially become a pawn or pawn. The plot twist is that none of the twenty confined to Itapecerica da Serra will know about the arrival of this new competitor! The surprise will only be revealed to the crowd on Friday (17). Think about the shock?!

Besides this, we will have other news around the attraction! Last week, Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, from “A Fazenda 12”, were announced as the new presenters of the “Decompression Cabin” and “Live do Eliminado”, classic formats of the Realities of Record, which show the first contacts of the participants eliminated with the outside world. It’s going to be frilly, huh?! Lol We can’t wait to have “fazendola” as the predominant topic of the Brazilian people’s lunch, dinner and coffee break!