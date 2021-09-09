Fearing shortages, consumers line up at service stations in Jaraguá

General By blocking highways, protesters have blocked the passage of trucks at some points

The threat of lack of fuel, this Wednesday (8), led the people of Jaragua to form lines at the city’s gas stations.

By blocking highways, protesters have blocked the passage of trucks at some points in the municipalities of Joinville, Garuva, Araquari, Mafra, São Francisco do Sul, Guaramirim, São Bento do Sul and Canoinhas, in the North of Santa Catarina.

At Mime Matriz, the movement was intense around 3pm, but there was still fuel.

The Cidade do Centro service station and branches in Vila Lenzi, Barra do Rio Molha and near Malwee still had fuel, but the branch in Rau had already stopped refueling because it lacked the product.

A lot of vehicle movement is also being registered at the Marechal Post, in the Center, which is still refueling.

Posto M7, in the Santa Luzia district, had only 3,000 liters in each pump and the formation of small lines of vehicles. The situation was repeated at the AGF, in the João Pessoa neighborhood, where cars were already piling up in search of supplies, guaranteed only for today.

The report was unable to contact other posts in the city.

