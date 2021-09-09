Federal Revenue Auction has a gold bar, R$ 2.5 thousand iPhone and vehicles from R$ 10 thousand to R$ 94 thousand

The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil in the 3rd Tax Region receives a proposal from individuals and legal entities, holders of digital certification, to participate in the electronic auction that has iPhone 11 64 GB from R$ 2.5 thousand to vehicles ranging from R$ 10 thousand to R$94 thousand. Among the highlights of the 40 lots, there are also computer equipment and gold bars.
To participate, you must submit the proposal from 8:00 am on September 13th, next Monday, until 6:00 pm on September 21st. The Notice is No. 317900/002/2021 and details can be found on the IRS website.
The electronic auction takes place at e-Cac on September 22, 2021 at 10 am. However, only individuals or legal entities that have submitted a proposal, in the proposal submission phase, can participate.
The amount collected is transferred to the Federal Government, with subsequent distribution of 40% to social security and 60% to the Fund for Development and Improvement of Inspection Activities (Fundaf).
The Internal Revenue Service informs that it also allocates part of these goods to civil society organizations, in a non-electoral year, through a project known as Novos Destinos.
The agency emphasizes that the goods offered are original products and were the object of seizures carried out mostly for lack of proof of regular importation, incurring the crime of smuggling and embezzlement.
See photos of some products
See the lots and minimum values available for auction
Lots 1 to 12
Location: Pinto Martins International Airport Inspection warehouse, located at Avenida Senador Carlos Jereissati, 3,000 – International Cargo Terminal – TECA -Fortaleza. The visitation takes place from September 13th to 17th, 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by email [email protected] fb.gov.br, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, information Telephone 85 – 99156.6243 (João Batista).
Lot 1 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 2 – BRL 3,000 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 3 – BRL 3,000 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 4 – BRL 280,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 5 – BRL 1,500 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 6 – BRL 1,500 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 7 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 8 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 9 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 10 – R$ 2,500 – CELL PHONE/ACCESSORY
Lot 11 – BRL 9,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 12 – BRL 6,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lots 13 to 28
Location: Customs warehouse in Fortaleza, Av. Vicente de Castro, 6971, Mucuripe, Fortaleza/CE. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, to be scheduled by calling 3198.6321 (Simone).
Lot 13 – R$ 52,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 14 – BRL 20,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 15 – R$ 10,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 16 – BRL 28,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 17 – BRL 70,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 18 – BRL 36,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 19 – R$ 94,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 20 – BRL 70,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 21 – BRL 80,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 22 – BRL 17,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 23 – BRL 30,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 24 – R$ 24,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 25 – BRL 15,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 26 – BRL 40,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 27- BRL 80,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 28 – BRL 120,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lots 29 to 33
Location: Cipp S/A – Pecém Port/CE, Pecém Esplanade, s/n° – Pecém District São Gonçalo do Amarante – Ceará. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by calling (85) 988896958 (Anderson).
Lot 29 – BRL 120,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 30 – R$ 40,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 31 – BRL 50,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 32 – R$ 250,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 33 – BRL 30,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 34 to 36
Location: Federal Revenue Office in Juazeiro do Norte – Visitation from September 13th to 17th from 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Rua José Andrade de Lavor, 2001 _ Santa Tereza – Information through the telephone (88) 99985.5000 (Winston).
Lot 34 – BRL 13,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 35 – BRL 66,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 36 – BRL 30,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
Lot 37
Location: Federal Revenue Office of Brazil in Teresina/PI – Visit from September 13th to 17th, by appointment with Fernando – Telephone (86) 99991.2611
Lot 37 – BRL 30,000 – VEHICLE
Lots 38 to 40
Location: São Luís Federal Revenue Inspectorate – Av. dos Portugueses S/N – Visit from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 170 pm – obtain information by calling (98) – 98809.0828 (Glacijone).
Lot 38 – R$ 54,000 – VEHICLE
Lot 39 – BRL 40,000 – VEHICLE – lot excluded
Lot 40 – BRL 8,000 – MISCELLANEOUS
|IPHONE 11 WHITE 128GB SNG0NZV8KWN72R. SEALED BOX
|DIESEL CAR HILUX SW4 GREEN, PLATE: HWB5375, CHASSIS: JTB11GNJ5Y0065023, MODEL/MANUFACTURING YEAR 200
