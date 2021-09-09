Federal Revenue Auction offers gold bars, vehicles, cell phones and IT equipment | Ceará

The Internal Revenue Service receives proposals for the electronic auction from 8 am on next Monday (13), with gold bars, iPhones, smartphones, vehicles, electronics, computer equipment, among other seized goods. Individuals and companies with digital certification may submit proposals.

The electronic auction takes place on the e-Cac platform and will be held in September 22, at 10 am. Only natural or legal persons who have submitted a proposal, at the stage of submission of proposals, can participate in the bidding session.

The complete list of goods can be found in the auction notice, available for consultation on the IRS website.

2 of 2 IRS offers iPhones in virtual auction in Ceará. — Photo: Internal Revenue Service/Disclosure Federal Revenue offers iPhones in virtual auction in Ceará. — Photo: Internal Revenue Service/Disclosure

The goods are divided into 40 lots, stored as follows:

Depot of the Inspectorate of the Pinto Martins International Airport, at Avenida Senador Carlos Jereissati, 3,000 – International Cargo Terminal – TECA -Fortaleza.

The visitation takes place from September 13th to 17th, 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by email [email protected] fb.gov.br, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Information by phone 85 99156.6243 (João Batista).

Fortaleza Customs Deposit, at Av. Vicente de Castro, 6971, Mucuripe. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, to be scheduled by calling 3198.6321 (Simone).

Ceará Portos – Porto do Pecém, Esplanada do Pecém – São Gonçalo do Amarante. Visitation from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 5 pm, by appointment by calling (85) 988896958 (Anderson).

Federal Revenue Office in Juazeiro do Norte. Visitation from September 13th to 17th from 1:30 pm to 5 pm – Rua José Andrade de Lavor, 2001 – Santa Tereza. Information by calling (88) 99985.5000(Winston).

Federal Revenue Office of Brazil in Teresina/PI – Visit from September 13th to 17th, by appointment with Fernando – telephone (86) 99991.2611.

Federal Revenue Inspectorate of São Luís – Av. dos Portugueses – Visit from September 13th to 17th, from 1:30 pm to 170 pm – obtain information by calling (98) 98809.0828 (Glacijone).

The amount collected at the auction will be transferred to the Union’s cash, with a distribution of 40% to social security and 60% to the Fund for Development and Improvement of Inspection Activities (Fundaf).

In addition to the auctions, the Internal Revenue Service also allocates part of the seized goods to civil society organizations, in a non-electoral year, through a project known as Novos Destinos, which benefits the population of the municipality that receives the goods, through the promotion of projects and social benefits to those in need.