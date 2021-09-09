FGTS review promises BRL 300 billion to workers from 1999 to 2021

The revision of the FGTS can yield high gains for workers, gains that can reach R$ 66,000 for workers who exercised their professions under the CLT regime, that is, with a formal contract from 1999 onwards.

The amount each worker has to receive will depend on an analysis of three main points, namely:

Working time with registration in the portfolio;

Salary amount;

And the time the FGTS remained deposited in the accounts linked to the fund.

Therefore, based on these three points, it is possible to understand whether the review becomes more favorable or not to the worker, because, who had little time with a formal contract after 1999, with low wages and who always redeemed the FGTS values, the review can not be so advantageous.

In cases where the worker remained for a long period of time exercising a formal contract, as well as with a reasonable salary and, consequently, a longer time of the amounts deposited in the accounts linked to the employment contract, the revision of the FGTS tends to be more advantageous, being able to guarantee high values.

Understanding the FGTS Review

The Direct Constitutional Action (ADI 5090) also known as the revision of the FGTS, is an action that is awaiting judgment by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which requests the exchange of the Referential Rate (TR) which is the current index correction of the FGTS, by another index that can keep up with the advance of inflation.

It is important to clarify that the Referential Rate has been zeroed for several years, that is, the index applied to correct the FGTS ends up not correcting the workers’ Guarantee Fund, causing great losses to workers, who have the FGTS balance “eaten” by the advance of inflation in the country.

Therefore, if the Supreme Court’s judgment decides in favor of the workers, it is possible that all the accumulated losses over the years can be refunded to the workers, thus being able to grant high values ​​to the workers.

According to estimates, the ADI 5090 could exceed R$300 billion, that is, over the years Brazilian workers lost more than R$300 billion, with the application of the Referential Rate, and the consequent loss of inflation advances.