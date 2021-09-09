Fiat Toro arrives in Colombia with “pedigree” Ram and old 1.8 engine

Launched a few months ago in Brazil, the new Fiat Toro kept surprises for some Latin American markets, where it is sold as Ram 1000. Such news were unveiled this Wednesday (8), with the presentation of the pickup to the Colombian public.



Externally there are no significant changes, with the exception of the Ram emblem, whose ram stands out and gives pedigree to the pickup made in Pernambuco (unlike the American 1500). In its unique Bighorn version, the Ram 100 takes advantage of the Toro Ranch look (R$ 193,990), the second most expensive version of the pickup in Brazil. Which makes total sense for the greater aggressiveness of the huge front grille – inspired, precisely, by the biggest models of the brand.

Internally there is the same change of emblems on the steering wheel and use of the 8.4” multimedia center, as opposed to the vertical display of 10.1” used in the more expensive Toros.

The biggest difference is in the engine, as the Ram will follow with the old 1.8 E.torQ, once again postponing its retirement. In the Brazilian market, this engine was restricted to the basic Toro Endurance, while the rest of the flex range already has the modern 1.3 turbo of 185 hp.

There is no justification for this unavailability on the Ram 1000, but given the extremely serious supply crisis, the fact that the 1.3 is also used by Compass, Commander and Fiat’s future Renegade and SUV coupes comes across as a plausible reason.

There will be no diesel versions and therefore the Ram 1000 Big Horn is exclusively 4×2. The transmission is also non-shiftable, with a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. As has been happening with Jeep do Brasil, for example, the Colombian Ram will carry out a pre-sale limited to 20 units of the intermediate pickup truck. Each one leaves for the equivalent of R$ 147,000.

