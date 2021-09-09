Find out how blockage of fuel distributor in SC affects supply in Blumenau

According to the union, Blumenau has increased between 10% and 15% in demand for gasoline

With the risk of shortages in several parts of the state due to the stoppage of truckers, Blumenau drivers are lining up at gas stations in the city to guarantee a reserve of fuel.

The president of Sinpeb (Blumenau’s Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union) Júlio Zimmermann said that there is no risk of running out of fuel at the stations because, according to him, the trucks are operating services normally.

However, the ND+ report received reports late this Wednesday afternoon (8) that some stations in the city no longer have gasoline at the pumps.

Zimmermann pointed out that throughout the day the posts have already registered a movement of 10% to 15% higher, but at the beginning of the night the search intensified. The report got in touch with 10 gas stations in different regions of the city and, of the five that answered, one informed that he had no more gasoline.

The other establishments stated that there was still stock, but highlighted that the movement was much higher than normal.

See images of the queues in search of fuel in Blumenau:

Movement at gas stations increases – Luíza Goulart/NDTV Movement at gas stations increases – Stêvão Limana/NDTV Movement at gas stations increases – Stêvão Limana/NDTV Movement at gas stations increases – Luíza Goulart/NDTV Blumenau gas stations register queues in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (8) – Luiz Figueroa/NDTV Blumenau gas stations register queues in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (8) – Luiz Figueroa/NDTV