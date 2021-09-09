Find out how to treat this ailment







Dry mouth can manifest itself for a variety of causes, such as sadness, anxiety or stress. However, when the symptom recurs and the salivary glands do not work, it can be a sign of something more serious, such as diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, Hodgkins disease and Sjögren’s syndrome.

Called xerostomia, this condition can also be a side effect of medication, such as pain relievers, depression medications, antihistamines, diuretics, decongestants, and medications to control high blood pressure.

In addition, menopause, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and radiation therapy can also be related to the dysfunction, which can cause a reduction in taste and metallic taste.

Other symptoms include a sticky mouth, a burning sensation on the tongue, dry throat, and difficulty swallowing, chewing or speaking. This is because, in addition to keeping the mouth moist, saliva has many other functions, such as helping chewing, swallowing and digesting food, protecting teeth from cavities and preventing infections. Cracked lips, mouth sores and bad breath are other consequences.

Treatments

It is recommended to increase the frequency of drinking water or sugar-free drinks. If you notice that the sensation persists for a long time, see a doctor or your dentist.

To definitively eliminate the problem, it is necessary to discover the cause and, subsequently, carry out the appropriate treatment. For example, if the sensation is a side effect of medication, the doctor may change the dosage or prescribe an alternative medication.

When the salivary glands produce saliva in an insufficient way, the specialist usually indicates some drug that stimulates them to work better. If the main reason is not identified or cannot be eliminated, it is possible to restore moisture to the mouth in several ways.

Currently, there are mouthwashes that act as saliva substitutes. Mouth rinses with solutions specially formulated to reduce dryness can also help to alleviate the problem.